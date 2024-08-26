Cambodian king, queen mother travel to China for regular health checkups

Xinhua) 11:04, August 26, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and his mother, former Queen Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, left here on Monday for Beijing, the capital of China, for routine medical checkups.

At the Phnom Penh International Airport, the royal family was seen off by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and other national leaders as well as Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin.

In a royal message to the compatriots, Sihamoni, 71, said their trip to Beijing was to have health checkups.

"During my absence, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, President of the Senate, will assume the title of the acting Head of State of the Kingdom of Cambodia," he said.

The king and the queen mother have their health checked up by Chinese doctors twice a year, with their latest trip taking place in February this year.

