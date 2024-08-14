Cambodia welcomes interest of Chinese businesspeople in investing in agriculture, tourism: PM

Xinhua) 11:13, August 14, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Tuesday welcomed the interest of Chinese businesspeople in investing in the Southeast Asian country, according to a news release from the prime minister's spokesperson unit.

He made the remarks when meeting with a visiting Chinese business delegation from Shantou City in south China's Guangdong Province.

During the meeting in Phnom Penh, the prime minister welcomed the interest shown by the Chinese businesspeople in investing in Cambodia's sectors with potential to tap, such as agriculture, industry, and tourism, the news release said.

While stressing Cambodia's long-standing relations and iron-clad friendship with China, the prime minister also said that the delegation's visit would contribute to expanding cooperation between the two countries in economy, trade, and people-to-people exchanges, according to the news release.

Ky Sereyvath, director-general of the Institute of China Studies at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, told Xinhua: "The unbreakable iron-clad friendship between the two countries has provided tremendous benefits to Cambodia's socio-economic development and poverty alleviation."

He said China is the largest official development assistance provider, investor, and trading partner of Cambodia.

Under the Belt and Road Initiative, a number of Chinese-built mega projects such as national roads, river bridges, expressways, ports, airports, hydropower plants, special economic zones, and a national stadium have been carried out in Cambodia, he added.

"These projects have played and will continue to play a crucial role in supporting Cambodia's socio-economic development and generating jobs for local people," Sereyvath said.

