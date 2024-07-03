Cambodia reports 39.3 pct rise in Chinese tourists to famed Angkor in H1

Xinhua) 16:07, July 03, 2024

PHNOM PENH, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia recorded a significant rise in the number of Chinese tourists to its famed Angkor Archaeological Park during the first half (H1) of 2024, a state-owned Angkor Enterprise's report showed on Wednesday.

Some 38,066 Chinese visitors toured the Angkor during the January-June period this year, up 39.3 percent from 27,308 over the same period last year, the report said.

China was the fifth largest source of international tourist arrivals to Angkor after the United States, Britain, France, and South Korea, it added.

According to the report, a total of 521,950 international tourists from 182 countries and regions visited the ancient site in the first half of this year, up 35.3 percent from 385,769 foreign guests over the same period last year.

Located in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province, the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park is the most popular tourist destination in the kingdom.

The 401-square-km site is home to 91 ancient temples, which had been built from the ninth to the 13th centuries.

Cambodian Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State and Spokesperson Top Sopheak said Cambodia is keen to welcome more Chinese tourists, particularly to Angkor, saying that their presence has importantly contributed to the country's tourism development, economic growth and poverty reduction.

He is confident that the Chinese-invested Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, which officially launched its commercial operations in November 2023, will help attract more international tourists, especially from China, to Angkor.

The official also hoped that the 2024 Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year will also be a magnet for Chinese tourists to the Southeast Asian country.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)