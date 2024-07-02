Industry summit eyes strengthening China-Thailand cooperation in tourism

Xinhua) 11:15, July 02, 2024

BANGKOK, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Over 200 business leaders from the Chinese mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Macao SAR gathered here from Monday to Tuesday to share their insights on strengthening tourism exchanges and cooperation with Thai partners.

Hosted by the Global Tourism Economy Research Centre (GTERC) and organized by the China Chamber of Tourism and the China Women's Chamber of Commerce, the China-Thailand Cultural Tourism Industry Summit convened on the same day when China and Thailand established diplomatic relations in 1975, serving as a warm-up event to welcome the upcoming 50th anniversary.

Pansy Ho, vice chairperson of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and president of the GTERC, noted during her opening speech that tourism has not only helped boost the two respective economies in a mutually beneficial way, but also brought the people of China and Thailand closer.

Jakkaphon Tangsutthitham, vice minister of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Thailand, highlighted the significant role of the Chinese market in the Thai tourism industry, hailing the mutual visa exemption agreement as a boost to realizing the ministry's target of attracting 8 million Chinese visitors this year.

Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, deputy governor for international marketing of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, presented the latest data and trends of Chinese travelers to Thailand during the "visa-free era", adding that Thailand aims to remain a top destination for Chinese travelers.

Edison Chen, vice president of Trip.com Group, shared data and case studies collected by the leading one-stop online travel service provider while exploring the potential for further development of the cultural and tourism industries in both countries.

Other representatives from the cultural and tourism industry focused on leveraging cultural tourism for mutual prosperity and new opportunities for private sector collaboration in cultural tourism development, providing insights on strategies to enhance cultural tourism and humanistic exchanges between China and Thailand.

