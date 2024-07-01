Chinese FM meets former Thai deputy PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with former Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, who is in China for the Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, in Beijing, capital of China, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday met with former Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that at the Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, an important consensus reached is that to move from the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

"We should not only properly handle state-to-state relations, but more importantly, think about how to build a better world on this basis," Wang said.

Noting Thailand has always been a reliable cooperative partner of China and a force for peace and stability in the region and the world, Wang said China is willing to work together with Thailand and other like-minded countries to deal with global challenges and promote the democratization of international relations.

Don said the inclusion of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence in the Chinese Constitution demonstrates China's foresight and reflects the basic principles of international relations, and is still highly relevant today.

Thailand is willing to work with China and other countries in the world to follow the spirit of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, and make joint efforts to build a more just and equitable world, he added.

