China, Thailand to further enhance cooperation

Xinhua) 08:35, June 12, 2024

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday met with Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, congratulated Sangiampongsa on his assumption of office, saying that China and Thailand are good neighbors, good friends, and are as close as one family.

The two countries, which share a traditional friendship, see their cooperation continuously deepened, and the building of the China-Thailand community with a shared future has maintained a sound momentum, he noted.

China is full of confidence in the prospect of China-Thailand relations and is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges with Thailand, enhance cooperation in various fields, accelerate the construction of the China-Thailand railway and other major projects, and realize the development vision of China-Laos-Thailand connectivity at an early date, said Wang.

The Chinese side appreciates Thailand's consistent support for China's just position on the Taiwan question, and supports the Thai government's efforts to achieve political stability, economic development, and the improvement of people's livelihood, and believes that the two sides will continue to firmly support each other, he said.

China is willing to maintain communication and coordination with Thailand on international and regional affairs, and hopes that Thailand will make more positive contributions to the development of China-ASEAN relations, said Wang, adding that China firmly supports an effective regional cooperation architecture with ASEAN centrality, and stands ready to work with regional countries to eliminate external interference, oppose bloc confrontation and safeguard regional peace and stability.

Sangiampongsa, for his part, said that Thailand and China enjoy close and friendly relations and Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin attaches great importance to developing relations with China.

As foreign minister, he promises to make every effort to push for greater development of Thailand-China relations, adding that Thailand hopes to learn from China's successful experience in economic development, strengthen practical cooperation in various fields, and better achieve economic and social development.

Thailand stands ready to work with China to jointly plan the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Thailand and China next year to highlight the close friendship between the two peoples, he said.

Thailand is also willing to join the BRICS mechanism as soon as possible, play a more active role in South-South cooperation, and strengthen coordination and cooperation with China on multilateral platforms, Sangiampongsa added.

