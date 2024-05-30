Thailand-hosted international agricultural forum focuses on forest protection cooperation with China

Xinhua) May 30, 2024

Nan, Thailand, May 30 (Xinhua) -- An International Agricultural Forum was concluded in Thailand's Nan Province on Wednesday, aiming to explore the connection between biodiversity, sustainable community development and agricultural trade.

Scheduled from May 27 to May 29, the forum was organized by Thailand's Rakpanan Foundation in collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Sciences Innovation Cooperation Center (Bangkok) (CASICCB) and seven other participating agencies, attracting over 600 participants in both the public and private sectors from 10 countries and regions.

Located in northern Thailand, Nan Province has a vast national forest reserve and the Nan River is the source of the important tributary of Chao Phraya River, which is the most important river system in Thailand. However, due to deforestation and environmental degradation, the forests in Nan Province has reduced by 28 percent in recent years.

"The protection of forests in Nan Province is significant to the local biodiversity and the environment to a large extent. And we hope to draw on China's advanced technologies in sustainable development such as the approach of returning farmland to forests and lifting farmers out of poverty," said Banthoon Lamsam, vice chairman of the Rakpanan Foundation and Chairman Emeritus of Kasikornbank.

During the forum, 12 partner institutions from Thailand and China signed the Nan Declaration in order to jointly help Nan Province improve the quality of agricultural products and achieve sustainable forest restoration.

China and Thailand have actively promoted cooperation in forest protection and agriculture in recent years. Thailand's Kasikorn Foundation signed a memorandum of cooperation with the CASICCB in January 2024, contributing to the rehabilitation of the forest and poverty alleviation in Nan Province by introducing China's advanced science and technology.

Jiang Biao, chief scientific officer of CASICCB, said that the establishment of CASICCB was aimed at promoting the technology transfer and innovation cooperation between China and Thailand, and further applying the achievements into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

He added that the center plans to leverage China's cutting-edge green technologies to help Thailand in restoring the forests in Nan Province. At the same time, it would explore ways to help Thailand reduce poverty and promote sustainable community development through green agriculture.

