Thailand exports large quantities of durian to China each year

Xinhua) 10:06, May 14, 2024

Workers harvest durians in a durian orchard in Chanthaburi, Thailand, April 26, 2024. Thailand is one of the world's leading producers and exporters of durian, exporting large quantities to China each year. According to data from China's General Administration of Customs, in 2023, China imported 1.426 million tonnes of fresh durian, with 929,000 tonnes coming from Thailand, accounting for 65.15 percent of China's total fresh durian imports. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

