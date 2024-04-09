Chinese FM meets with Thai Princess Sirindhorn in Beijing

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand in Beijing on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, first conveyed President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings to King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Noting that China has been Thailand's largest trading partner for many years in a row, and has become Thailand's largest source of foreign investment in recent years, Wang said that the bilateral beneficial cooperation enjoys strong momentum and has huge potential.

Wang said that Princess Sirindhorn has committed to China-Thailand friendship for decades and the Chinese people have full respect for it. China cherishes its traditional friendship with the Thai royal family and is willing to work with Thailand to implement the high-level consensus between the two countries and push for new progress in building a China-Thailand community of a shared future.

Echoing Wang's remarks, Sirindhorn said that the Thai royal family cherishes Thailand-China friendship, and Thailand is willing to take the opportunity of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries next year to further strengthen practical cooperation with China on science, technology, agriculture and education, and to promote mutual understanding between the two peoples.

