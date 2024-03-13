Conference held in Shenzhen to promote cooperation, exchange between China, Thailand

People's Daily Online) 16:38, March 13, 2024

A cooperation and exchange conference entitled "Bridging Markets, Shaping Futures: Crafting the Future of Sino-Thai Economic Powerhouse Forum" is held in Luohu district of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on March 8, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the conference)

A cooperation and exchange conference entitled "Bridging Markets, Shaping Futures: Crafting the Future of Sino-Thai Economic Powerhouse Forum" was held in Luohu district of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on March 8.

Zuo Jinping, head of Luohu district, said that against the backdrop of the alignment of Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Luohu district is committed to exploring the cooperation potential between China and Thailand in various sectors, including technological innovation, digital economy, new energy vehicles, and the jewelry industry.

Korkij Danchaivichit, deputy secretary general of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand, emphasized the significance of the EEC in promoting economic cooperation between China and Thailand. He also expressed the hope for increased participation of Chinese companies in the EEC, as well as their strong integration with the ASEAN and global markets.

During the conference, KASIKORNBANK (China) Company Limited signs a memorandum of understanding with the Federation of Shenzhen Commerce. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the conference)

Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, chairman of the board of KASIKORNBANK (China) Company Limited, said that the mutual visa exemption agreement between China and Thailand has opened up a new era of improved connectivity and elevated exchanges between the two nations.

During the conference, KASIKORNBANK (China) Company Limited signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federation of Shenzhen Commerce. The new headquarters of KASIKORNBANK (China) Company Limited, located in Luohu, was officially inaugurated.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)