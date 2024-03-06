Newly operated Hydro-floating solar project showcases China-Thailand cooperation in clean energy

Xinhua) 09:36, March 06, 2024

KHON KAEN, Thailand, March 5 (Xinhua) -- A hydro-floating solar project jointly built by Chinese and Thai companies started commercial operation on Tuesday to support Thailand's development of clean energy.

The Ubolratana Dam hydro-floating solar hybrid power plant, located in Thailand's northeastern Khon Kaen province, integrates floating solar panels, clean hydropower, high-efficiency energy storage systems, and smart energy management systems, according to Dongfang Electric International Corporation, one of the world's largest manufacturers of power-generating equipment that built the project with its Thai partner.

Jiraporn Sirikum, deputy governor of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), said building floating solar hybrid power plants is an important step toward the clean energy production and power stability of Thailand, praising the Chinese and the Thai companies for being able to deliver the project ahead of schedule.

"This showed a serious commitment to promoting clean energy in Thailand. We sincerely hope that the floating solar will help to promote clean energy for the community economy and local society," Jiraporn told a commercial operation launching ceremony.

Liu Hongmei, Chinese Consul General in Khon Kaen, said she believed that the project's commercial operation would bring greater well-being to the people of Northeast Thailand and mark a new milestone for Chinese enterprise investment in the region.

The Ubolratana Dam hydro-floating solar hybrid power plant is its second such hydro-floating solar project, said EGAT, which aims to build more such projects nationwide to promote clean energy.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)