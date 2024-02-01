China's police chief meets with Thai justice minister

Xinhua) 08:30, February 01, 2024

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Thawee Sodsong, Thailand's Justice Minister and Member of the Narcotics Control Board of the Kingdom of Thailand, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Thawee Sodsong, Thailand's Justice Minister and Member of the Narcotics Control Board of the Kingdom of Thailand, on Wednesday in Beijing.

Wang noted that China and Thailand are good neighbors, good friends, good relatives and good partners.

He expressed the hope that China and Thailand will implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, deepen cooperation on drug control, optimize the cooperation mode of fugitives and asset recovery, carry out joint law-enforcement operations, crack down on crimes such as drug manufacturing and trafficking, telecommunications and internet fraud, and online gambling in accordance with the law, strengthen practical cooperation on law-enforcement and security, and promote the building of a China-Thailand community with a shared future.

Thawee expressed the willingness of Thailand to maintain close exchanges with China and deepen law-enforcement cooperation on drug control and other areas.

