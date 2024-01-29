Home>>
China, Thailand sign mutual visa exemption agreement
(Xinhua) 08:28, January 29, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- China and Thailand signed a mutual visa exemption agreement on Sunday, which will come into effect from March 1, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.
By then, Chinese holders of ordinary official passports and ordinary passports and Thai holders of ordinary passports will be allowed to enter and stay in each other's country visa-free for up to 30 days (no more than 90 days per 180 days). Those who enter each other's country for work, study, news reporting, residence and some other activities requiring prior approval and plan to stay in each other's country for more than 30 days shall obtain the corresponding visa before entering each other's country.
