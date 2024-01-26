Chinese FM to visit Thailand, hold talks with U.S. national security advisor

January 26, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Thai deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will visit Thailand from Jan. 26 to 29, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Friday.

As agreed by China and the United States, Wang will hold a new round of talks with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Bangkok, the spokesperson said.

