China appreciates Thailand's upholding of one-China principle: Wang Yi
(Xinhua) 15:03, January 29, 2024
BANGKOK, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Monday that China appreciates Thailand for upholding the one-China principle.
Wang made the remarks during his meeting with Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, noting that China always sees Thailand as a priority in its diplomacy with neighboring countries.
Wang said that China is happy to see Thailand play a positive role in regional stability and world peace.
