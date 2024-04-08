Chinese state councilor meets Thai Princess Sirindhorn

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin meets with Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin met with Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand in Beijing on Sunday.

Shen welcomed Princess Sirindhorn's visit to China and asked her to convey President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes to King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

She highly appreciated Princess Sirindhorn's important contributions to enhancing exchanges between the peoples of China and Thailand and the friendship between the two countries.

Shen said that China is willing to work with Thailand to inherit and carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries, a close bond similar to that of a family. She also expressed hope that the building of a China-Thailand community with a shared future can be pushed forward.

Sirindhorn said that every time she visits China, she can feel the warmth and friendship of the Chinese people. She hopes that the two countries will deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields and that the friendship between the two countries will last forever.

