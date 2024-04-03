Thai princess Sirindhorn to visit China

Xinhua) 15:38, April 03, 2024

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Chinese government, Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand will visit China from April 4 to 10. Aside from Beijing, Sirindhorn will also visit Sichuan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Wednesday.

