Thai princess Sirindhorn to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:38, April 03, 2024
BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Chinese government, Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand will visit China from April 4 to 10. Aside from Beijing, Sirindhorn will also visit Sichuan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Wednesday.
