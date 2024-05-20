Thai trainees attend fruit logistics class in China

Xinhua) 17:01, May 20, 2024

HAIKOU, May 20 (Xinhua) -- A training class on fruit logistics has opened for 10 participants from southern Thailand in Haikou, the capital of China's tropical province of Hainan.

Starting on Sunday, experts will instruct the cutting-edge knowledge of tropical fruit logistics and processing, as well as the latest technologies and development trends of modern agriculture and smart agriculture.

The trainees will also conduct field surveys in Haikou, Wanning, Sanya and other places to learn about the development status and the market potential of China's tropical fruit industry.

The event provides valuable experience and inspiration for future work in this field, said Visa Pulsirirat, governor of Chumphon Province, Thailand, who attended the training, adding that it will also consolidate and deepen the friendly relations between the two countries at the local level.

The seven-day training class is sponsored by China's Ministry of Commerce and organized by the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences.

Li Jihua, vice president of the academy, said the training class is held to deepen the cooperation between China and Thailand in the fields of tropical fruit logistics and processing as well as modern agriculture, and jointly promote the development of the agricultural industry of the two countries.

In the past five years, the academy has sent 134 people in 28 delegations to Thailand and received more than 40 people in nine delegations from Thailand for exchanges, according to Li.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)