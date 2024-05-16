Home>>
Rice transplanting with machinery
(People's Daily App) 16:51, May 16, 2024
Check out how efficient rice transplanting is in Shuangyashan, Heilongjiang Province.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
