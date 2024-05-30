China's senior NPC official visits Thailand

BANGKOK, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Shohrat Zakir, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress (NPC), visited Thailand from May 28 to May 30, at the invitation of Thailand's National Assembly.

During the visit, he met separately with Thailand's National Assembly President and Speaker of the House of Representatives Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, Vice President of the National Assembly and President of the Senate Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, and Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

Shohrat Zakir said that under the strategic guidance of leaders of the two countries, China and Thailand respect each other, treat each other as equals, and work together sincerely to push forward a China-Thailand community with a shared future in the new era, setting an example of win-win cooperation between countries with different systems.

He said China's NPC is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Thailand's National Assembly, implement important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, and make positive contributions to the development of a China-Thailand community with a shared future.

The Thai side said that Thailand attaches great importance to developing Thailand-China friendship, admires China's development achievements, and reiterated adherence to the one-China principle.

The Thai side also expressed willingness to actively implement consensus, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, continuously push forward a Thailand-China community with a shared future, and effectively improve well-beings of the two peoples.

