Northern Thai youth delegation starts exchange activities in China

Xinhua) 14:38, June 05, 2024

BANGKOK, June 5 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of 29 teachers and students from nine Thai universities has started a week-long trip to China.

During their journey from Wednesday till June 11, these Northern Thai youths will visit Beijing and Tianjin to meet with Chinese youths, and tour historic sites, exhibition halls and museums, as well as government agencies and science and technology parks.

They will also experience making Zongzi, a traditional Chinese food to mark the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 10 this year.

Organized by the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Chiang Mai, the delegation mainly consists of winners in the "Zhongqing Cup" and "Consul General's Cup" Chinese competitions.

According to the Chinese Consul General in Chiang Mai Chen Haiping, the delegation's trip to China is part of a new program promoting youth exchanges between the two countries.

Chen said at the launching ceremony of the event that young people shoulder the hope and future of the country. He hoped the participants would have a deeper understanding of China and make more Chinese friends through this trip while introducing Thailand to China at the same time.

Thotsaphon Pheuanudom, deputy governor of Chiang Mai, noted that next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China, and the new program provides a good opportunity for Northern Thai youth to understand and learn Chinese culture, which can further promote people-to-people ties and narrow the distance.

Pongruk Sribanditmongkol, president of Chiang Mai University, said that the "Zhongqing Cup" competition co-organized by the university has attracted a total of 427 students from all over Thailand to participate since 2020, and there are 15 "Zhongqing Cup" winners among the delegation.

Chatree Maneekosol, acting president of Chiang Mai Rajabhat University, a co-organizer of the "Consul General's Cup" competition, emphasized the importance of Chinese in the rapidly changing 21st century and hailed the event for laying a foundation for Thai youths to adapt to the international environment.

Sathinee Pochanamethee, a member of the delegation said in Chinese that this trip to China will be "a valuable life experience." She said she would like to bring the knowledge and experience learned in China back to Thailand and make a contribution to Thailand-China friendship.

