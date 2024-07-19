Cambodia-China traditional friendship to be further deepened: Cambodian king

PHNOM PENH, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni said on Wednesday that China is an eternal friend of Cambodia, and the traditional friendship between the two countries will be further deepened as cooperation in various fields will achieve more fruitful results.

The monarch made the remarks at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh while accepting the credentials presented by China's new ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin.

Sihamoni said that he highly appreciated China's tremendous development achievements and sincerely thanked the Chinese government and people for their long-term valuable support and assistance to Cambodia.

He said Cambodia firmly adheres to the one-China policy and supports the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

For his part, Wang said under the joint guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China-Cambodia relations have entered a new era of building a high-quality, high-level and high-standard community with a shared future.

The ambassador added that he will work with Cambodian people from all walks of life to carry forward the baton of China-Cambodia friendship and make every effort to consolidate and deepen China-Cambodia friendship.

Wang arrived in Cambodia on July 5 to assume his new office.

