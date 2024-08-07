Chinese foundation hailed for contributions to poverty alleviation in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia on Tuesday commended China Foundation for Peace and Development (CFPD) for its significant contribution to poverty alleviation in the Southeast Asian country.

In a message marking the fifth anniversary of the CFPD Office in Cambodia, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, president of Cambodia's Senate, said the Chinese foundation has made contribution to strengthening unity, friendship, and cooperation between the civil societies of the two countries.

"I highly appreciate the achievements made over the past five years by the China Foundation for Peace and Development Cambodia Office, under its close cooperation with the Civil Society Alliance Forum, in contributing to the benefit and meeting the real needs of the Cambodian people at the grassroots level," he said.

Hun Sen said that examples included the Cambodia-China Friendship Village for Poverty Alleviation project, which helps improve the living standards of people in Tanorn village in southern Takeo province's Bati district, and CFPD's participation in combating the spread of the COVID-19 virus in 2020.

"On this occasion, I wish the China Foundation for Peace and Development continued success in its noble mission for the peace and development of humanity, especially in contributing to building the shared future community of Cambodia and China," he said.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Cabinet Minister Vongsey Visoth said close cooperation between Chinese and Cambodian NGOs has importantly contributed to building a high-quality, high-level, and high-standard Cambodia-China community with a shared future.

He said the CFPD-funded poverty alleviation project in Tanorn vhas turned it into a beautiful and green village, with infrastructure such as roads, clean water facilities, solar power, health center, and school in place.

"The CFPD has played an important role in connecting the hearts of our two peoples, as well as contributed to improving the livelihoods and well-being of the Cambodian people," he said during the celebration of the CFPD Cambodia Office's fifth anniversary in Phnom Penh.

"I would like to congratulate Tanorn villagers, teachers, students and the whole community on receiving direct benefits from this project."

Meanwhile, Visoth noted that the synergy between China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Cambodia's Pentagonal Strategy Phase I will inject stronger impetus into the cooperation in economy, trade, investment, tourism and education between the two countries.

Neak Chandarith, director of the Cambodia 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Research Center, said the CFPD has played a vital role in supporting important joint projects and initiatives that have benefited the Cambodian people.

"The continued Chinese commitment to this endeavor is a testament to the strength of our bilateral partnership and is especially significant to strengthening the people-to-people bond between our two nations," he told Xinhua.

The CFPD has played a commendable role in supporting Cambodia's development and poverty alleviation efforts in recent years.

He said one notable project is the Cambodia-China Friendship Village for Poverty Alleviation initiative launched in 2021 in Tanorn village.

"With funding from the foundation, this project has transformed the village by developing critical infrastructure such as concrete roads, clean water systems, solar power, and flood prevention drainage," he said.

Chandarith said China's role in assisting other developing countries like Cambodia to reduce poverty has been recognized by experts.

"China's achievement in reducing poverty has served as a good example, and some of the experiences can be applied in Cambodia, adapting to local conditions," he said.

