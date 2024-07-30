China's GX Foundation, Cambodia sign MoU on dengue control

PHNOM PENH, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia's Ministry of Health and China's GX Foundation on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a dengue control project in the southwestern Kampong Speu province.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Civil Service Minister Hun Many and Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and chairman of GX Foundation, presided over the signing ceremony held here.

Speaking at the event, Many said the project would help protect local people from illness and death from dengue fever.

"This project is a testament to the traditional friendship and the historical and long-standing relationship between Cambodia and China," he said.

"I firmly believe that this cooperation project will actively contribute to improving public health in Kampong Speu province and make people enjoy better health," he added.

Leung said the project marked the expansion of cooperation between the GX Foundation and Cambodia after the foundation has made a success of the 18-month Cataract Blindness Elimination Project for the southeastern Prey Veng province, providing free-of-charge surgeries to 3,891 cataract patients.

Cambodian Health Minister Chheang Ra said the dengue control project will run for two years from 2024 to 2026.

The GX Foundation is a Chinese non-profit and non-governmental organization registered in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) with the aim of providing humanitarian aid in the public health sector. It was established in 2018 to realize people-to-people connectivity under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

