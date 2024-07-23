Interview: People-to-people exchange year presents great opportunity to reinvigorate China-Cambodian ties: scholar

Xinhua) 09:30, July 23, 2024

PHNOM PENH, July 22 (Xinhua) -- The Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year 2024 has provided a great opportunity for both countries to reinvigorate the long-standing ties as this year also marks the 66th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, a Cambodian scholar said on Monday.

Thong Mengdavid, Institute for International Studies and Public Policy lecturer from Royal University of Phnom Penh, said cultural and commercial exchanges between Cambodia and China dated back to the ancient Silk Road era and that mutual respect and collaboration between the two countries have always been hallmarks of their historical relationship.

"Building on this historical basis, the Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year 2024 has presented a great chance for the two countries to commemorate and reinvigorate their long-standing ties," he told Xinhua.

The scholar said the people-to-people exchange year is poised to bring substantial socio-economic benefits to both Cambodia and China, enhancing cultural exchanges, such as art exhibitions, traditional music and dance performances, and culinary festivals.

"These celebratory activities have not only helped boost the tourism sector, but also created new economic opportunities for local businesses," he said.

Mengdavid said educational exchanges, including student and teacher exchanges, have also fostered innovation and knowledge transfer, which are crucial for economic development.

"By facilitating these exchanges, both countries can tap into each other's strengths, driving economic growth and development," he said.

On the diplomatic front, the people-to-people exchange year has served as a strategic initiative to strengthen bilateral ties at a time when global geopolitics is increasingly complex, he said, adding that by focusing on people-to-people interactions, Cambodia and China can build a robust foundation for enduring diplomatic relations.

"This initiative also signals to the international community that both nations are committed to peaceful cooperation and mutual prosperity," he said. "Moreover, it provides a platform for addressing and resolving any bilateral issues positively and constructively."

Recognizing cultural diplomacy as a powerful tool for promoting mutual understanding and respect, Mengdavid advocated for joint cultural events, such as film festivals, art exhibitions, and traditional performances to showcase the rich cultural heritage of both countries.

He said by focusing on cultural diplomacy, educational exchanges, economic cooperation, tourism promotion, people-to-people connectivity, and effective media communication, Cambodia and China can build a strong foundation for enduring and mutually beneficial bilateral relations.

"In conclusion, the Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year 2024 is a significant initiative that holds the potential to strengthen the historical, socio-economic, and diplomatic ties between the two nations," he said.

"This year-long celebration of the people-to-people exchange is not just about celebrating the past but also about creating a prosperous and harmonious future for both countries," he added.

