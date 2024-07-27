Chinese-invested airport in Cambodia handles 10,971 flights, with over 1 mln passengers

Xinhua) 12:47, July 27, 2024

PHNOM PENH, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese-invested Siem Reap Angkor International Airport (SAI) handled a total of 10,971 flights with about 1.02 million passengers from its launch of commercial operation in November 2023 to June 2024, the airport operator said in a report on Friday.

"Since the start of commercial operations, the SAI has been operating smoothly," the Angkor International Airport Investment (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. said. "As of June 30, 2024, the airport had served 12 airlines flying to and from 15 cities in eight countries."

With a 3,600-meter-long runway, the airport is currently Cambodia's largest airport and is the main gateway to the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park in the northwestern Siem Reap province.

Cambodian State Secretariat of Civil Aviation's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Sinn Chanserey Vutha said the 4E-level international airport could handle long-distance flights from different regions across the world.

"This airport will be attractive to airlines and respond to the growing demand for the tourism sector and the passengers," he told Xinhua.

Chanserey Vutha said that the airport was the fruit of close cooperation between Cambodia and China under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Cambodian Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State and Spokesperson Top Sopheak said the airport has helped improve Cambodia's air connectivity with the region and the world.

"This airport is essential to helping boost the country's tourism, economy, trade, and investment," he told Xinhua.

"As it can accommodate the landing of all kinds of aircraft, I would like to call on international airlines to consider operating direct flights to Siem Reap province, so it will save the passengers both time and money," he added.

