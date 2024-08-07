China-Cambodia cultural corridor injects energy into regional tourism

Xinhua) 08:20, August 07, 2024

People visit a display showcasing intangible cultural heritage of southwest China's Yunnan province and Cambodia at the launching ceremony of the China-Cambodia Cultural Corridor in Siem Reap Angkor International Airport in northwest Cambodia on Aug. 6, 2024. The China-Cambodia Cultural Corridor was launched on Tuesday at Siem Reap Angkor International Airport in northwest Cambodia, a new push for the development of regional tourism.(Photo by Sao Khuth/Xinhua)

SIEM REAP, Cambodia, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- The China-Cambodia Cultural Corridor was launched on Tuesday at Siem Reap Angkor International Airport in northwest Cambodia, a new push for the development of regional tourism.

Themed "World Heritage Face to Face, Civilization Mutual Learning Hand in Hand," the cultural corridor aimed to further promote cultural diversity and heritage of the two countries as 2024 is the China-Cambodia people-to-people exchange year.

The launching ceremony was held at the airport's international passenger departure terminal, displaying some 100 exquisite pictures of China and Cambodia as well as other Lancang-Mekong countries. Visitors can also enjoy a display, with a focus on three themes of "embroidery", "carving" and "color", showcasing intangible cultural heritage of southwest China's Yunnan province and Cambodia.

At the event, the World Heritage Tour Plan, under the theme of "See 10 World Heritage Sites in 10 Days", was also launched.

Chhean Leang, secretary of state at Cambodia's Ministry of Information, said the corridor was another milestone in people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

"This cultural corridor will guide tourists from around the world to the unique and beautiful cultural heritage and sceneries of Cambodia and China as well as other Lancang-Mekong countries through the exhibition of world heritage sites and intangible cultural heritage, among others," he said at the event.

Speaking of the launch of the plan, Leang believed that these tourist routes will connect world heritage sites in six Lancang-Mekong countries and inject new impetus into the development of regional tourism.

"We warmly welcome tourists from all over the world to come and experience the charm of Cambodia," he said.

Ngov Sengkak, deputy governor of Siem Reap province, said the corridor is in line with the "Visit Siem Reap 2024" campaign, expressing confidence that it will make a positive contribution to the development of tourism in Siem Reap province.

"This cultural corridor is a vivid testament of rock-solid friendship between Cambodia and China, becoming a bridge of friendship connecting the peoples of the two countries," he said.

"The cultural corridor will help tourists gain better insights into the ancient cultural properties of Cambodia and China. I strongly believe that it will help increase the number of tourists to Siem Reap province," Sengkak added.

Wang Jianghong, deputy head of Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, said the corridor was inaugurated after China (Yunnan)- Cambodia Cultural Series on "Visiting Yunnan and Angkor" Heritage Sites were launched in June to promote historical travel and cultural heritage in both Yunnan and Cambodia.

"We hope that through this event, we can promote cooperation in culture and tourism between Yunnan and Cambodia, innovate tourism products and services, and create a new pattern of cross-border tourism cooperation," she said.

At the event, intangible cultural heritage inheritors and artists from both China and Cambodia performed intangible cultural heritage arts and flash mobs, attracting scores of participants and audiences.

With a 3,600-meter-long runway, the airport is currently Cambodia's biggest airport and is the main gateway to the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap province.

Chinese artists perform during the launching ceremony of the China-Cambodia Cultural Corridor at Siem Reap Angkor International Airport in northwest Cambodia on Aug. 6, 2024. The China-Cambodia Cultural Corridor was launched on Tuesday at Siem Reap Angkor International Airport in northwest Cambodia, a new push for the development of regional tourism.(Photo by Sao Khuth/Xinhua)

