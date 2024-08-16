Chinese, Cambodian FMs meet on bilateral, regional cooperation

Xinhua) 08:36, August 16, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

BANGKOK, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China and Cambodia should stay committed to developing their friendship and following the path of solidarity and win-win cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in Chiang Mai, Thailand on Thursday.

The more complicated the external environment is, the more essential it is for the two countries to manage their own affairs well, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, in a meeting with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea.

Noting that China always places its relations with Cambodia at a special position in its neighborhood diplomacy, Wang said China is willing to take the implementation of the new action plan for building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future as an opportunity to intensify high-level exchanges, deepen practical cooperation, consolidate security cooperation and strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, so as to push for high-quality development of their comprehensive strategic cooperation and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

The law enforcement and security authorities of China and Cambodia have jointly cracked down on cross-border crimes and achieved good results, Wang said, urging both sides to continue to step up efforts to thoroughly eradicate the breeding ground for gambling and fraudulent forces.

Chenda Sophea said Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni is currently visiting northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, expressing appreciation for China's thoughtful arrangements.

The Cambodian foreign minister congratulated China on successfully holding the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, which drew up the blueprint for China's future development.

He said Cambodia is happy to see China achieve modernization and greater prosperity, noting that China has always been selfless in helping developing countries and has been committed to safeguarding regional peace and stability. Its development will benefit the whole region, including Cambodia, he said.

Wang said that the six Lancang-Mekong countries, sharing the same river and a common future, are eternal friendly neighbors and natural partners of cooperation. The rapid development of Lancang-Mekong cooperation has greatly improved the well-being of the people and promoted the development and revitalization of the six countries.

All parties have agreed to abandon empty talk and take concrete action in unity to speed up building a community with a shared future for Lancang-Mekong countries, Wang said.

Wang said China stands ready to work with all parties, including Cambodia, to promote the overall development of the Indochina Peninsula through Lancang-Mekong cooperation, narrow the development gap within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), promote ASEAN integration, and play a leading role in the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)