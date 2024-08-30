China, Cambodia pledge to enhance communication, cooperation

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Civil Service Minister Hun Many in Beijing on Thursday, with both sides pledging to enhance communication and cooperation for better bilateral ties.

Li, also secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, noted that China and Cambodia are good neighbors and partners looking out for each other, and their bilateral relations have maintained high-level development for a long time.

China is ready to work with Cambodia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and countries, strengthen strategic communication, deepen experience sharing in party and state governance, promote practical cooperation in various fields, strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs, and jointly build a high-quality, high-level and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future, Li said.

Li also briefed Hun Many on the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, as well as the work on comprehensively exercising rigorous governance over the Party and fighting against corruption.

Hailing the tremendous development achievements made by the Chinese people under the leadership of the CPC, Hun Many said Cambodia firmly adheres to the friendly policy towards China and is willing to carry forward the traditional friendship with China, deepen exchanges between political parties and experience sharing on governance, strengthen cooperation in civil service affairs and other fields, and build closer bonds and amity among the young people.

