Five economic crime suspects escorted back to China from Cambodia

Xinhua) 10:11, September 07, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Five criminal suspects who were involved in helping telecom fraud criminals transfer funds were escorted back to China from Cambodia on Friday, according to China's Ministry of Public Security.

The ministry said in a statement that since June last year, the suspects, while living in Cambodia, had recruited over 100 people in China online and engaged in helping other criminals transfer and launder their illegal gains from prior crimes, such as telecom fraud, illegally profiting from these activities.

In September 2023, police forces in Shanghai initiated an investigation into their cases.

The Shanghai police informed the Cambodian law-enforcement agencies regarding the suspects' information through international police cooperation channels, and in June this year, the Cambodian side captured the five suspects and decided to repatriate them to China.

The statement said the Chinese police authority will further deepen international law-enforcement and judicial cooperation and make continuous efforts to hunt down criminal fugitives and recover relevant assets overseas.

