China, Cambodia to deepen law-enforcement cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong co-chaired a wrap-up meeting of the Year of Law Enforcement Cooperation activities between China and Cambodia with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sar Sokha in Beijing on Friday.

Noting that China and Cambodia are "iron-clad" friends, and the leaders of the two countries have reached important consensus on building a high-quality, high-level and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, Wang said China is willing to work with Cambodia to implement the important consensus, deepen political and security cooperation, carry out joint actions to combat crime, enhance law-enforcement capacity building cooperation, and jointly safeguard the security and stability of both countries and the region.

Sar Sokha expressed gratitude for China's long-standing support and selfless assistance, saying that Cambodia is willing to further strengthen law-enforcement cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides signed documents to deepen China-Cambodia law-enforcement cooperation.

