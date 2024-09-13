Chinese, Cambodian authorities sign MOU on copyright cooperation

Xinhua) 11:29, September 13, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's National Copyright Administration and Cambodia's Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation to protect copyright and other related rights.

According to the MOU, the two authorities will strengthen cooperation and exchange relevant legal and technical information on copyright and other related rights on a regular basis.

It also encourages exchange between copyright administration officials and professionals of the two countries through visits and mutual training, and promotes cooperation between organizations from both countries.

In accordance with the MOU, the two sides will work together to formulate and implement annual work plans and carry out relevant activities.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)