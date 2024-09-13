Chinese, Cambodian authorities sign MOU on copyright cooperation
BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's National Copyright Administration and Cambodia's Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation to protect copyright and other related rights.
According to the MOU, the two authorities will strengthen cooperation and exchange relevant legal and technical information on copyright and other related rights on a regular basis.
It also encourages exchange between copyright administration officials and professionals of the two countries through visits and mutual training, and promotes cooperation between organizations from both countries.
In accordance with the MOU, the two sides will work together to formulate and implement annual work plans and carry out relevant activities.
Photos
Related Stories
- Number of Chinese tourists to Cambodia's Angkor up 33.5 pct in 8 months of 2024
- Chinese vice premier meets Cambodian deputy PM
- Joint Cambodia-China photo exhibition tour opens, attracting scores of visitors
- China, Cambodia to deepen law-enforcement cooperation
- Five economic crime suspects escorted back to China from Cambodia
- China, Cambodia continue cooperation under LMC special fund
- China, Cambodia pledge to enhance communication, cooperation
- Senior CPC official meets Cambodian deputy PM
- Cambodian king, queen mother travel to China for regular health checkups
- Cambodia grateful to China for granting university-level scholarships to students
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.