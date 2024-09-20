Cambodia's National Assembly president to visit China

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia's National Assembly President Khuon Sudary will lead a delegation to visit China from Sept. 22 to 26, at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

