Chinese tourists to Cambodia's famed Angkor up 36 pct in first 9 months

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia's famed Angkor Archaeological Park received 55,440 Chinese visitors during the first nine months of 2024, up 36 percent from 40,771 over the same period last year, said an Angkor Enterprise's report on Tuesday.

The number accounted for 7.92 percent of the total 699,850 international tourist arrivals to the ancient park during the January-September period, the report added.

China was the fifth largest source of foreigners to the Angkor after the United States, Britain, France, and South Korea, according to the report.

Situated in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province, the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park is the most popular tourist destination in the Southeast Asian country.

The 401-square-km site is home to 91 ancient temples, which had been built from the ninth to the 13th centuries.

The Cambodian Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State Prak Phannara said the future of Cambodia's tourism is inseparable from the inflows of Chinese tourists and investors.

