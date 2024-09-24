Cambodian, Chinese youths gather in Phnom Penh for dialogue on ties

Xinhua) 09:29, September 24, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Dozens of Cambodian and Chinese youths met here in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on Monday for a dialogue on cultural and people-to-people exchanges as well as digital economy.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the dialogue, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Civil Service Minister Hun Many said the dialogue would inject fresh vitality into the development of Cambodia-China friendship and cooperation.

"Youths are the backbone of a nation's development and play a very important role in advancing the historical relations and iron-clad friendship between Cambodia and China," he said.

He added that youth-to-youth exchanges have created networks, trust, and better communication, laying a strong foundation for the development of Cambodia-China relations in the future.

"This dialogue provides an opportunity for youths from both countries to exchange ideas, knowledge, and experiences and to promote mutual learning," he said.

Hun Many also highlighted the excellent Cambodia-China relations, which were elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation in 2010 and then evolved into an iron-clad friendship and diamond cooperation.

"Our cooperation in all areas has a common goal of building a high-quality, high-level and high-standard Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era," he said.

"The relationship between Cambodia and China is a role model of international relations, providing tangible benefits to the people of both countries, particularly in the areas of trade, infrastructure, education, culture, and tourism," he added.

The dialogue was one of joint activities to commemorate the 66th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and China, and the Cambodia-China people-to-people exchange year 2024.

Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin said youths have an obligation to foster China-Cambodia relations, adding that their contributions are essential to building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future.

"Youth is the future pillar of the nation," he said. "When youth is strong, the nation is strong."

"China and Cambodia are iron-clad friends, who have always provided mutual support," Wang said. "Our iron-clad friendship is unbreakable."

