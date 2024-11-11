Cross-Strait art festival opens in Taiwan highlighting Chinese characters

Xinhua) 11:22, November 11, 2024

TAIPEI, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Calligraphy and seal-carving art works by 200 prominent artists from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan are being exhibited at the 2024 Cross-Strait Chinese Character Culture &Art Festival, which opened on Saturday in Taoyuan, Taiwan.

The event, running until Dec. 3, also features an exhibit showcasing creative works centered on Chinese characters by young people, and an art carnival with the participation of 18 calligraphy and seal-carving groups, celebrating the charm of Chinese characters and traditional Chinese culture.

The festival stands not only as a feast of artistry but also a valuable opportunity for the two sides of the Taiwan Strait to collaborate on cultural preservation and promote people-to-people exchanges, said Liu Chao-shiuan, chairman of the Foundation of Chinese Culture for Sustainable Development, in his opening remarks.

"Chinese characters are a symbol and carrier of the culture shared by the two sides of the Strait. By using them as a bridge, we hope to unleash the dynamics of traditional culture in artistic exchanges," Liu said.

The event is co-hosted by the Taiwan-based Foundation of Chinese Culture for Sustainable Development and the mainland-based Chinese National Academy of Arts. Since 2010, it has been held alternately between Taiwan and the mainland.

In a video message, Zhou Qingfu, president of the Chinese National Academy of Arts, said that the festival is not only a cultural gathering but also a moment of connection.

"Through this event, we deepen our mutual understanding and trust and become closer. Let us continue to pass on our artistic traditions, promote mutual understanding, and advance Chinese culture together," Zhou said.

This year's exhibition features art works by 100 artists from the mainland and another 100 from Taiwan, all inspired by the theme of the historical period of the Three Kingdoms.

The two sides of the Strait should together bear the responsibility of passing on the art of Chinese characters, which is an essential part of Chinese cultural heritage, said Huang Zhi-yang, a calligrapher and dean of the College of Humanities and Arts at Huafan University in Taiwan.

"Through exchanges like this, artists from both sides can appreciate each other's creations, inspire each other, and grow together," he added.

The event also exhibits 100 outstanding works by young people aged 12 to 25, of which 60 come from Taiwan and 40 from the mainland.

Lu Chi-hui, a high school senior who has studied calligraphy for nearly 10 years, won an award for excellence with her submission.

"My favorite calligrapher is Chu Suiliang, and I'm looking forward to seeing his inscriptions in Xi'an (in northwest China's Shaanxi Province) someday," she said. "Today people mainly type on phones, so there are fewer opportunities to write by hand. In the future, I'd love to become a calligraphy teacher and contribute to the preservation of calligraphy."

In addition to the exhibitions, the opening day featured an art carnival where 18 calligraphy and seal-craving clubs and traditional stationery stores across Taiwan offered interactive experiences such as brush-making, seal carving, water-based printing, handwritten couplets, and ink rubbings. Many locals brought their children to experience this traditional form of culture.

Other events included a demonstration with calligraphers showcasing their craft live and a forum focusing on the development of Chinese character art in modern society.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)