Delicate art of eggshell carving

(People's Daily App) 16:25, November 06, 2024

Eggshell carving is a traditional folk art from Xinle, Hebei Province. Usually practiced in the spring, artisans use over 10 different techniques to carve intricate patterns on delicate eggshells. During the Tang Dynasty (618–907), poet Bai Juyi wrote of people carving and painting on eggs, depicting scenes of this unique art form in his poetry.

(Video source: Great Wall New Media)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)