Artworks by Taiwan, Fujian artists on display in Taipei

Xinhua) 11:01, October 22, 2024

TAIPEI, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- A total of 81 paintings and works of calligraphy by 47 artists from east China's Fujian Province and Taiwan are on display in Taipei.

Held at the Taipei-based China University of Science and Technology from Monday to Nov. 15, the exhibition features a diverse range of Chinese artistic expressions, including traditional ink painting, color painting, calligraphy, seal carving and artistic stone collection, showcasing the rich and varied heritage of Chinese art.

The event provides a valuable platform for artists from Taiwan and Fujian to showcase their works, exchange ideas and learn from each other, said Tsai Chieh-teng, professor and dean of the Department of Painting and Calligraphy Arts, Taiwan University of Arts, as well as the academic adviser to the exhibition.

The exhibition invites a number of artists from the younger generation. Tsai noted that, based on his personal observation, although the artistic preferences of artists on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are somewhat different, the younger generation's creative focus is becoming increasingly similar, thanks to the internet and social media networks.

"Unlike artists from the older generation who prefer natural landscapes, young ink-painting artists are placing greater emphasis on personal and emotional expression. This tendency can be seen on both sides of the Strait," he said.

Kuo Ching-chang, chairman of the Cross-Strait Association of Image Art, one of the event's organizers, said that in the current cross-Strait climate, artistic and cultural activities like this one offer an opportunity for artists from both sides to learn from each other, inspire one another, and promote cultural development together, leading to a deeper emotional connection.

In a congratulatory message, Fujian Pictorial, one of the mainland organizers, said that Fujian and Taiwan have profound historical connections and share the same language and culture, adding that the fine works of calligraphy and painting at the show evoke not only the allure of art among audiences on both sides, but also a profound emotional resonance.

