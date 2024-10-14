Silk Road arts festival brings global artists to northwest China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 11:09, October 14, 2024

XI'AN, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- An international arts festival opened on Saturday in the historic city of Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, attracting artists to showcase their performances in an international arena.

The 10th Silk Road International Arts Festival, which is hosted by the provincial government of Shaanxi and will run until Nov. 10, has attracted artists from 15 countries and regions, according to the organizer of the event.

During the festival, 63 performances are scheduled to be staged. A series of activities will also take place during the festival, including shows and exhibitions.

The first Silk Road International Arts Festival was held in 2014.

