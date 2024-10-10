People visit exhibition "China: A new generation of artists" in Paris, France

Xinhua) 08:55, October 10, 2024

People visit the exhibition "China: A new generation of artists" during a press tour at the Centre Pompidou in Paris, France, Oct. 8, 2024. The exhibition, featuring works by Chinese artists born between the late 1970s and the early 1990s, opens to the public from Oct. 9, 2024 to Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People visit the exhibition "China: A new generation of artists" during a press tour at the Centre Pompidou in Paris, France, Oct. 8, 2024. The exhibition, featuring works by Chinese artists born between the late 1970s and the early 1990s, opens to the public from Oct. 9, 2024 to Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A woman visits the exhibition "China: A new generation of artists" during a press tour at the Centre Pompidou in Paris, France, Oct. 8, 2024. The exhibition, featuring works by Chinese artists born between the late 1970s and the early 1990s, opens to the public from Oct. 9, 2024 to Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A woman visits the exhibition "China: A new generation of artists" during a press tour at the Centre Pompidou in Paris, France, Oct. 8, 2024. The exhibition, featuring works by Chinese artists born between the late 1970s and the early 1990s, opens to the public from Oct. 9, 2024 to Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A woman visits the exhibition "China: A new generation of artists" during a press tour at the Centre Pompidou in Paris, France, Oct. 8, 2024. The exhibition, featuring works by Chinese artists born between the late 1970s and the early 1990s, opens to the public from Oct. 9, 2024 to Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A man visits the exhibition "China: A new generation of artists" during a press tour at the Centre Pompidou in Paris, France, Oct. 8, 2024. The exhibition, featuring works by Chinese artists born between the late 1970s and the early 1990s, opens to the public from Oct. 9, 2024 to Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)