Artist brings Journey to the West to life with vegetables

(People's Daily App) 16:33, October 10, 2024

An artist from Southwest China's Chongqing has wowed social media by crafting a vibrant dragon image using broccoli, gingers and leaves inspired by the beloved Chinese classic Journey to the West. Watch how the magic happens.

