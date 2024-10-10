Home>>
Artist brings Journey to the West to life with vegetables
(People's Daily App) 16:33, October 10, 2024
An artist from Southwest China's Chongqing has wowed social media by crafting a vibrant dragon image using broccoli, gingers and leaves inspired by the beloved Chinese classic Journey to the West. Watch how the magic happens.
