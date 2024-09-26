Realistic doodles of the characters from 'Journey to the West'

(People's Daily App) 11:19, September 26, 2024

A villager named Ayou from Shanwei, Guangdong Province, has been painting and doodling for 20 years, mainly about traditional Chinese culture. Recently, he painted the characters of "Journey to the West" on some rocks, skillfully integrating traditional culture and art with the natural environment and attracting people's admiration.

