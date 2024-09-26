Home>>
Realistic doodles of the characters from 'Journey to the West'
(People's Daily App) 11:19, September 26, 2024
A villager named Ayou from Shanwei, Guangdong Province, has been painting and doodling for 20 years, mainly about traditional Chinese culture. Recently, he painted the characters of "Journey to the West" on some rocks, skillfully integrating traditional culture and art with the natural environment and attracting people's admiration.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- 'Black Myth: Wukong' shines spotlight on ancient Shanxi architecture
- New Zealand Chinese Immersion Day highlights cultural show, donated books
- Chinese culture on display at tourism fair in Bangladesh
- China's Lingnan cultural show held in New Zealand
- Mural Paintings along ancient Silk Road exhibited in Paris
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.