Chinese culture on display at tourism fair in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 11th Asian Tourism Fair was held in Dhaka from Thursday to Saturday to boost the tourism industry. More than 100 tourism companies and institutions from eight countries including China, Bangladesh and Maldives participated in the exhibition.

China set up "Hello! China" Pavilion to show its rich and colorful tourism resources and profound cultural heritage.

The pavilion was designed in the Beijing architectural style, featuring brackets and eaves. Screens and photos in the pavilion displayed tourism books, materials, and handicrafts such as paper cutting, kites, Chinese knots and lanterns.

In the interactive area, visitors were encouraged to find the Chinese cities they are interested in visiting on a map. China's policies to facilitate tourism and payment were also introduced.

Organized by the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh jointly with the Confucius Institutes and Classrooms and Chinese enterprises in the country, performances featuring both Chinese and Bengali songs and dances were shown at the exhibition on Friday.

"I am so curious and I want to have a solo trip, so I come here," Bangladeshi visitor Simi Hossain told Xinhua on the occasion. "Now I know what kind of tourist spots are in China."

"Chinese culture spreads all over the world now. I haven't got the chance to travel there but I like it very much," the visitor said. "I think when we go there on a trip, we will learn more about the culture there."

