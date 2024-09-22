Mural Paintings along ancient Silk Road exhibited in Paris
PARIS, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in Paris is showcasing Silk Road Danqing, an exhibition of copies of cave temple mural paintings along the ancient Silk Road.
The exhibition will last until Sept. 24. The following are some of the exhibits.
A woman visits the Silk Road Danqing, an exhibition of copies of cave temple mural paintings along the ancient Silk Road at the China Cultural Center in Paris, France, Sept. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Guests visit the Silk Road Danqing, an exhibition of copies of cave temple mural paintings along the ancient Silk Road at the China Cultural Center in Paris, France, Sept. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
