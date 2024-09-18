China's porcelain capital showcases porcelain culture in London

Xinhua) 09:40, September 18, 2024

LONDON, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- As an orchestra played traditional Chinese instruments made from delicate porcelain, including pipa, erhu and xiao, crystalline notes flowed down from the stage.

The performance was part of a culture and tourism promotional event for Jingdezhen, China's porcelain capital, held in London's Kensington on Tuesday.

Li Liyan, minister counselor for cultural affairs of the Chinese Embassy in the UK, said during the event that Jingdezhen is not only a symbol of Chinese culture, but also a bridge connecting civilizations between China and other countries.

Located in east China's Jiangxi Province, Jingdezhen has a history of ceramic craftsmanship that spans over 2,000 years. In ancient times, it exported ceramics to Central Asia, West Asia, Europe, and Africa via the Silk Road.

In recent years, the city has grown even more popular as a tourist destination. Artists from around the world have also moved to the city, establishing studios and organizing pottery activities.

At Tuesday's event, two contracts were signed between organizations from the UK and the porcelain capital, including a deal between the London-based Chopsticks Club and a travel agency from Jingdezhen.

During the event, porcelain products from Jingdezhen, including banquet dinnerware sets, ceramic lamps, porcelain combs and bracelets, were also exhibited.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)