China Festival 2024 kicks off in Tokyo, Japan

Xinhua) 10:06, September 09, 2024

A woman takes a picture of her child with a giant panda doll during China Festival 2024 at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 7, 2024. China Festival 2024 kicked off in Yoyogi Park in downtown Tokyo on Saturday to promote people-to-people exchanges between China and Japan. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

People watch a performance of Sichuan opera "Bianlian," also known as face-changing, during China Festival 2024 at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 7, 2024. China Festival 2024 kicked off in Yoyogi Park in downtown Tokyo on Saturday to promote people-to-people exchanges between China and Japan. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

People queue in line to buy Chinese food during China Festival 2024 at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 7, 2024. China Festival 2024 kicked off in Yoyogi Park in downtown Tokyo on Saturday to promote people-to-people exchanges between China and Japan. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

People play Chinese chess during China Festival 2024 at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 7, 2024. China Festival 2024 kicked off in Yoyogi Park in downtown Tokyo on Saturday to promote people-to-people exchanges between China and Japan. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

