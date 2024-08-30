Senior CPC official meets Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan delegation

Xinhua) 09:32, August 30, 2024

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, meets with a delegation of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan led by Katsuya Okada, secretary general of the Constitutional Democratic Party, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Shi Taifeng, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with a delegation of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan led by Katsuya Okada, secretary general of the Constitutional Democratic Party, in Beijing on Thursday.

Shi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, noted that at present, China-Japan relations are at a critical stage.

The CPC attaches great importance to exchanges between political parties of China and Japan, and is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and other ruling and opposition parties in Japan, implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and work together to build China-Japan relations that meet the requirements of the new era, Shi said.

Katsuya Okada said that the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is willing to take this visit as a new starting point to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the two parties, especially the younger generation, and earnestly promote the improvement and development of Japan-China relations.

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, meets with a delegation of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan led by Katsuya Okada, secretary general of the Constitutional Democratic Party, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)