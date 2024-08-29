China's top legislator meets chairman of Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians' Union

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Toshihiro Nikai, chairman of the Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians' Union, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Toshihiro Nikai, chairman of the Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians' Union in Beijing on Wednesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that the four political documents between China and Japan are the political and legal basis for their bilateral ties. He emphasized that peace, friendship and cooperation are the only correct choices for the two countries.

He said China is willing to work with Japan to continuously enhance mutual trust, deepen cooperation, properly handle differences and advance the bilateral relations along the right track of sound and steady development.

The economic interests and industrial chains of China and Japan are deeply intertwined, and both sides have the conditions to, and should, strengthen cooperation and contribute to each other's success, Zhao said, adding the NPC of China is willing to carry out various forms of exchanges and cooperation with both the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors of Japan.

Japanese friends from all walks of life, including Japanese parliamentarians, are welcome to visit China and learn about a true, multi-dimensional and panoramic China, he added.

Noting friendship among people boosts relations between two countries, Nikai said the Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians' Union is willing to contribute to the sound and stable development of Japan-China relations.

