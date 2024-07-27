China-Japan relations at critical juncture: Chinese FM

July 27, 2024

VIENTIANE, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The China-Japan relationship is at a critical juncture where it would reverse if failing to advance, Chinese Foreign minister Wang Yi said here on Friday when meeting with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said during the meeting that China's policy toward Japan has maintained stability and continuity.

The two countries should take the consensuses made by their leaders as guidance and push bilateral relations to overcome difficulties, remove disturbances, stay on the right track, and make steady and long-term progress, Wang said.

It is hoped that Japan will establish an objective and correct understanding of China and pursue a positive and rational policy toward China, he noted.

The Chinese foreign minister said that the two sides should work in the same direction, maintain the political foundation of bilateral relations, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, properly manage differences, and truly put the bilateral strategic and mutually beneficial relations in place.

For her part, Kamikawa said Japan and China have reaffirmed commitment to a comprehensive promotion of the bilateral strategic and mutually beneficial relations, with exchanges increasing at all levels. The Japanese people are pleased with the situation and hope to enhance the friendship between the younger generations of the two nations.

Japan is committed to implementing the important consensuses reached by the leaders of the two countries and building constructive and stable Japan-China relations, she said.

The Japanese foreign minister said that Japan's adherence to the One-China policy has not changed.

The bilateral cooperation covers a wide range of areas with huge potential, but there are still unresolved issues, Kamikawa said.

Japan's semiconductor export restrictions are not targeted at any specific country, she said, adding Japan is willing to maintain constructive communication with China. Facing challenges stemming from global and regional conflicts, Japan is willing to work with China to promote regional stability and prosperity.

Wang also reiterated China's position on the release of nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean, stressing the need to ensure the effective participation of stakeholders, independent sampling, and the establishment of a long-term international monitoring mechanism.

