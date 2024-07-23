China's top legislator meets vice speaker of Japan's lower house

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, China's top legislator, met with Banri Kaieda, vice speaker of Japan's House of Representatives, in Beijing on Monday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that the maintenance and development of friendly and cooperative China-Japan relations conform to the fundamental interests of the two peoples and are conducive to regional and global peace, stability and prosperity.

China is ready to work with Japan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, continuously enhance political mutual trust, and abide by the principles of and consensus in the four political documents between China and Japan, he said.

China is also ready to deepen exchanges and cooperation with Japan in various fields, properly manage and handle sensitive issues, foster positive public opinion and social atmosphere, and push the sound and steady development of bilateral relations forward on the right track, Zhao said.

The NPC of China is willing to maintain friendly exchanges with the Japanese Parliament and strengthen exchanges at all legislature levels, and it welcomes Japanese lawmakers to visit and learn about a true China, he added.

Kaieda said the Japanese House of Representatives is willing to strengthen exchange with China's NPC, calling for peaceful coexistence, expanded people-to-people exchanges, and more cooperation in such areas as economy and culture.

